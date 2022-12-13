Uorfi Javed is back to slay her haters in a new video on her Instagram. The fashionista wore a cut-out black bodysuit that barely covered her body in places. She wrote in the caption "Shameless , distasteful, vulgar but still so pretty". Fans are loving her look and many praised her bold outfit. Year Ender 2022: From Covering B**bs to Going Semi-Nude, Uorfi Javed's Top 7 Headline-Making Fashion Choices That Were Bold AF.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)