Love or hate her, but you simply can’t ignore her. Yes, we are talking about the bold and bindass, Uorfi Javed! Right from stirring controversies with her fashion choices, getting lauded by Ranveer Singh to giving flying f*ucks to trolls, the Bigg Boss OTT star has definitely ruled 2022 by being her unfiltered self. With 3.9 million followers on Instagram, when it comes to hogging limelight, no one does it better than her. Trust us, it requires guts to be Uorfi in this 21st century wherein if a girl shows skin she’s labelled as slut and what not. But kudos, to the actress for doing what interests her and turning heads. Uorfi Javed Goes Topless As She Slams Haters Via Sexy New Video – WATCH.

Well, having said that, the best part about Uorfi is that she’s focused and exactly knows where she’s heading. Be it going almost naked or using random objects to create a stylish DIY outfit, her fashion is always packed with a surprise. Now with 2022 coming to end, we highlight top seven outrageous outfits of the sensational babe that grabbed max attention this year. So, let’s get started. Urfi Javed’s Most Bizarre DIY Outfits From Inanimate Objects: From Bold Glass Dress to Skirts Made of Watches, Times When Uorfi Made Fans Go ‘Whaaat?!’

Self-Love It Is

First things first, let’s talk about this photo dress by Uorfi which screams bold silhouette. While we still can’t figure out how to dress up on a normal day, the diva went way ahead and served self-love when she wore an outfit made out of her own photographs. Bizarre yet unique!

The Skin Show

Up next, we have the viral celebrity donning the strangest skirt ever. Yes, we know for a few this might be a cheap silhouette, but for Uorfi it’s a stylish art form on display. We wonder, how she walked in that knotted skirt paired with black lingerie?

Glittery Couture

Uorfi Javed turned into a glam doll at her pre-birthday bash in a nude pink dress made from shiny beads. However, the highlight of her attire was how it flashed her underboob and yes ofcourse the midriff show on display. What ya think? Uorfi Javed Rocks Embellished Nipple Pasties and Baggy Denims As She Goes ‘Topless’ in New Instagram Video, Critics Post Hate Comments.

Almost Naked

Uorfi and bold silhouette go hand-in-hand. Talking on the same lines, here’s another outrageous fashion by her in which she could be seen covering her assets with her hands along with going zigzag with a green rope on her body. Not to miss, her statement neckpiece.

Hands on Boobs

Remember this super bold look of Uorfi when she went topless and posed semi-naked for a photoshoot. Well, only she can think about ‘helping hands’ covering her breasts while she poses in purple thong. She’s definitely extra!

Two Pants In One

Only Uorfi can do this and no one can! The Splitsvilla star had taken the internet by storm when she walked the streets of Mumbai in a super experimental look which comprised of a bralette top paired two pants stitched into one. She was also massively trolled for her look.

Braless She

Last but not the least, we have the actress going braless and serving a hoodie themed couture. This backless olive green outfit was worn by Uorfi during her pre-birthday bash which garnered a lot of hate online. Not to miss, her bold lips and contrasting heels.

That’s it, guys! These are some of the risqué outfits of Uorfi Javed that made headlines in 2022. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more such stylish scoops!

