Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 is just a month away from today. Every year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on January 16. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated to commemorate the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr, who was a Baptist minister and prominent leader during the American civil rights movement. While the King's actual birthday is January 15, it is celebrated and observed on the third Monday of January each year. Martin Luther King Jr Day 2022: On Birthday of Civil Rights Leader, Twitter Users Share Thoughts on Federal Voting Rights Legislation.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day - A Month Away

A month away: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (16 Jan) — AP Planner (@AP_Planner) December 16, 2022

