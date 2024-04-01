List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 2, 2024 (Tuesday)
- World Autism Awareness Day/ Autism Acceptance Day /Autism Awareness Day
- International Children’s Book Day/ Children’s Picture Book Day
- International Fact-Checking Day
- Sheetala Ashtami or Basoda
- Varshitapa Arambha
- Day of the Veterans/Malvinas Day
- National DIY Day
- National Ferret Day
- National Love Your Produce Manager Day
- National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
- National Reconciliation Day
- National Ride Your Horse to a Bar Day
- Southland Anniversary Day
- Union Day of Belarus and Russia
- SAAM Day of Action (First Tuesday in April)
