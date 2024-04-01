List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 2, 2024 (Tuesday)

World Autism Awareness Day / Autism Acceptance Day /Autism Awareness Day

Sheetala Ashtami or Basoda

or Basoda Varshitapa Arambha

Day of the Veterans/Malvinas Day

National DIY Day

National Ferret Day

National Love Your Produce Manager Day

National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

National Reconciliation Day

National Ride Your Horse to a Bar Day

Southland Anniversary Day

Union Day of Belarus and Russia

SAAM Day of Action (First Tuesday in April)

