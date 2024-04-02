Every year, International Children's Book Day (ICBD) is celebrated on April 2. This day promotes the love of reading and children's literature worldwide. ICBD is organised by the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), a non-profit organisation that aims to promote international understanding through children's books. Founded in 1967, the day is observed on or around Hans Christian Andersen's birthday on April 2. The international event aims to inspire a lifelong love of reading in children and to highlight the importance of children's literature in promoting creativity. ICBD 2024 is sponsored by IBBY Japan this year, and ‘Imagination’ is the keyword for ICBD 2024. April 2, 2024: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Special Events Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

International Children's Book Day 2024 Date

International Children's Book Day (ICBD) will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2.

International Children's Book Day 2024 Theme

IBBY Japan (JBBY) is honoured to be the official sponsor of ICBD 2024, which will be held under the theme "Cross the Seas on the Wing of your Imagination."

International Children's Book Day Significance

International Children's Book Day aims to encourage children to develop a love for reading from an early age. By exposing children to the joys of literature, ICBD contributes to promoting literacy around the world. On International Children's Book Day, various events and activities are organised globally, including book fairs, storytelling sessions, author readings, and workshops. These activities aim to celebrate children's books, authors, and encourages children to explore the world of literature. 5 Classic Books To Make Kids Fall in Love With Reading.

The global event aims to promote cultural understanding by getting books from various countries and cultures, helping children learn about the world. The day also serves as a reminder of the power of books to educate and entertain kids of all ages. International Children's Book Day emphasises the importance of providing access to quality children's literature to all children around the world.

