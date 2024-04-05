List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 5, 2024 (Friday)
- International Day of Conscience
- National Maritime Day of India
- National Dandelion Day
- Papmochani Ekadashi
- Accelerate ACL Awareness Among Young Women's Day
- Bell Bottoms Day
- First Contact Day
- Go For Broke Day
- Gold Star Spouses Day
- Hospital Admitting Clerks Day
- Laylatul Qadr
- National Body Care Day
- National Caramel Day
- National Deep Dish Pizza Day
- National Flash Drive Day
- National Nebraska Day
- National Peeps Day
- National Raisin and Spice Bar Day
- National Self-Care Day
- Read a Road Map Day
- Walk to Work Day
