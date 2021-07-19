Known by a number of names like Shayani Ekadashi, Ashadhi Ekadashi, Devshayani Ekadashi, Maha-Ekadashi, Prathama-Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi and Devpodhi Ekadashi, the auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu will be celebrated on July 20, 2021. Shayani Ekadashi is the eleventh lunar day (Ekadashi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla paksha) of the Hindu month of Ashadha (June - July). It kicks off Chaturmas, which is a holy period of four months, beginning on Shayani Ekadashi and conclude on Prabodhini Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the bright half of Kartik in Hinduism.

Devotees of Lord Vishnu in the state of Maharashtra worship his form, Lord Vitthal or Vithoba and carry out a huge procession of pilgrims known as Pandharpur Ashadi Ekadasi Waari Yatra. Though amid the pandemic, it will not be carried out. However, you can always greet your loved ones with lovely messages and images of Lord Vitthal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Pariwar Ko Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi Ki Dheron Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi Ke Iss Pavan Avsar Par Meri Aur Mere Parivar Kis Taraf Se Aap Sabhi Ko Dheron Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Praying to Lord Vishnu for Eternal Peace, Happiness, Good Health, and Wealth on the Auspicious Day of Devshayani Ekadashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Bow Before Lord Vishnu To Pray for Universal Peace and Happiness. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No Hatred. Here’s Wishing You a Very Blissful Devshayani Ekadashi.

