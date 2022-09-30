The nine-day festival of Navratri that began on September 26, Monday, will end on Dussehra, that is on October 5, Wednesday. Ayodhya ki Ramleela is an iconic re-enactment of Lord Rama's life that is mentioned in the epic of Ramayana. It is held during Shardiya Navratri which attracts devotees towards the artists' performances. So, if you want to be a part of its sixth-day celebration on September 30, watch it on Doordarshan YouTube channel and DD Retro TV Channel. Watch the video below to witness Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 6 live streaming online from 7 PM onwards. Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 5 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of Performance by Artists of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee at Delhi’s Red Fort

Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 6 Live Streaming Online

