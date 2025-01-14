Is it a bank holiday today, January 14, on account of Makar Sankranti 2025? Are banks closed or open today? If you are looking for the answers, this article is for you. Yes, all banks will remain shut today, January 14, in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The holiday has been declared on account of Makar Sankranti or Pongal festivities. Bank Holiday 2025 Dates: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 13? Is There a Bank Holiday on January 14 and 15? Check State-Wise List of Bank Holidays Falling Between January 13-19.

Bank Holiday Today, January 14

Bank Holiday 2025 Dates: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 13? Is There a Bank Holiday on January 14 and 15? Check State-Wise List of Bank Holidays Falling Between January 13-19https://t.co/G4Iqa9deKy#BankHoliday #BankHoliday2025 #BankHolidays #Lohri2025 #Pongal2025… — LatestLY (@latestly) January 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)