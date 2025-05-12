In a post on X on Monday, May 12, he wrote, "Best wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's messages based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony have been a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace." The Prime Minister's message highlighted the timeless relevance of Buddha's philosophy in promoting peace and equality worldwide. Buddha Jayanti 2025: Thousands of Devotees Gather at Bodh Gaya in Bihar To Celebrate Lord Buddha's 2569th Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation on Buddha Purnima 2025

सभी देशवासियों को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। सत्य, समानता और सद्भाव के सिद्धांत पर आधारित भगवान बुद्ध के संदेश मानवता के पथ-प्रदर्शक रहे हैं। त्याग और तप को समर्पित उनका जीवन विश्व समुदाय को सदैव करुणा और शांति के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2025

