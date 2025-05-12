Today, May 12, is the birth anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, also known as Lord Buddha, who founded Buddhism. On the occasion of Lord Buddha's 2569th birth anniversary, hundreds and thousands of devotees have gathered at Bodh Gaya in Bihar to celebrate Buddha Jayanti. The three-day celebration, which will be celebrated from May 11 to 13 in Bodh Gaya, includes prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple. Tight security and surveillance are in place amid the Buddha Jayanti celebrations. Buddha Purnima 2025 Wishes: Celebrate Vesak With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, HD Images, Greetings and Wallpapers on Gautama Buddha Jayanti.

Devotees Gather at Bodh Gaya To Celebrate Buddha Jayanti

Gaya, Bihar: Thousands of devotees are gathering at Bodh Gaya to celebrate Buddha Jayanti, marking Lord Buddha's 2569th birth anniversary. The three-day celebration, from May 11 to 13, includes prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple. Tight security and surveillance are in place pic.twitter.com/FIS4sa6Tdi — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2025

