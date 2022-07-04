In a video that has gone viral on social media, thousands of people can be seen marching with rainbow flags in an annual gay pride parade in Colombia's capital Bogota. A member of the LGBT+ community said, "I am marching for sensitivity, to create more opportunities on the road."

