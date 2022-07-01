Doctors' Day is organized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) annually to honour the former Chief Minister of Bengal, Dr. BC Roy, to acknowledge his contribution to serving humanity. To mark the occasion, PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other politicians extended greetings to the doctors' community.

PM Narendra Modi Tweeted:

Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier. pic.twitter.com/5yFw2nNofV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

Rajnath Singh Extends Greetings :

On #DoctorsDay my greetings and best wishes to the doctors’ community. They have selflessly served the people by doing exceptional work specially during the Pandemic. The nation salutes their dedication and service. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 1, 2022

'Doctors Bring Health and Hope, Tweets Amit Shah:

Doctors bring health and hope. On #DoctorsDay, I extend my greetings to all the hardworking doctors, who have devoted themselves towards the welfare of humanity. The world will never forget the efforts & sacrifices of our doctors during the toughest times of the COVID pandemic. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)