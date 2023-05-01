Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas or Gujarat Foundation Day 2023. In his tweet on Gujarat Foundation Day 2023, PM Narendra Modi said he prays that Gujarat continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead. Gujarat came into existence as a separate state on May 1, 1960. Gujarat Day 2023 Wishes, Greetings & HD Photos: Send WhatsApp Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers and SMS To Mark the Statehood Day of the 'Jewel of Western India'.

Gujarat Foundation Day 2023 Greetings by PM Narendra Modi:

Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

