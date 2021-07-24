Guru Purnima 2021 in India falls on July 24. This day is observed to celebrate the birthday of Ved Vyasa, who is the author of Mahabharata, Vedas and Puranas. This day is celebrated as a spiritual festival in India, Nepal and Bhutan by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. If you are looking for Happy Guru Purnima 2021 HD images, wallpaper, wishes, greetings and quotes to express gratitude towards your Gurus.

