Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is considered to be one of the most auspicious occasions. The Sankashti Chaturthi occurs when a Chaturthi falls in Krishna Paksha, the dwindling phase of the Moon. The Krishna Paksha Chaturthi rarely falls on a Tuesday, therefore this is seen as being an auspicious combination of Lord Ganesha's strength with that of the fierce planet Mars. Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated throughout India, but it is especially famous in Maharashtra. This Year the festival will be celebrated on April,19. Here is a collection of Happy Angarki Chaturthi Messages, Happy Angraki Chaturthi Greetings, Angarki Chaturthi HD Images, Happy Angarika Chaturthi Whatsapp Messages to send to your family and friends on this auspicious occasion. Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date and Time: Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi to Observe Festival of Ganesha Sankatahara.

