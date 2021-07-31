Like Friendship Day, National Sisters' Day, too, is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, Sisters Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 1. Sisters Day is meant to celebrate the bond of sisterhood and the love that sisters share. On this day, people thank their sisters by sending them gifts or special Happy Sister's Day messages, greetings and images.

