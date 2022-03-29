The celebration of the Marathi New Year, popularly known as Gudi Padwa will commence on 2nd April 2022. The festivity begins with people decorating their homes with torans, followed by a ritualistic bath, and prayers. The most common yet important part of the festival is the Gudi dhwaja which symbolises Lord Rama's victory over Ravan. Gudi is made with an inverted copper or silver vessel, a stick that is covered in a clean piece of cloth and decorated with mango leaves, sugar crystals and flowers to mark good fortune and prosperity in the home. You can make the Gudi at home by following easy steps. Watch the tutorial video below. When Is Gudi Padwa 2022? Know Date, Significance of Gudhi Dvaja and Celebrations Marking Marathi New Year.

Watch How To Make Gudi At Home:

