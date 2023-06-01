International Children's Day is a public holiday recognised on June 1st in several nations. With the establishment of World Children's Day, UN member states recognised children's rights to affection, love, understanding, adequate food, medical care, free education, protection from all forms of exploitation, and growing in a climate of universal peace and brotherhood, regardless of race, colour, sex, religion, or national or social origin. As we prepare to celebrate International Children’s Day 2023, here are some messages, Happy International Children’s Day greetings, and WhatsApp stickers that you can share online. Study Sheds More Light into Long-term Benefits of Family-based Care.

International Children’s Day 2023 Greeting:

International Children's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Children’s Day Greeting Message Reads: Children Are the Flowers From Heaven. Let’s Make This World a Safe and Enjoyable Place for Our Kids. Happy Children’s Day!

International Children’s Day Wishes:

International Children's Day 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Children's Day Wish Message Reads: Happy Children Day! May You Grow Up to Be a Better Human Being Than Us. Best Wishes to You on This Day!

International Children's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Children's Day Wish Message Reads: May the Child in You Live Forever and Bring You Happiness and Contentment. May You Enjoy the Most Beautiful Time of Your Life to the Fullest. Happy Children’s Day.

International Children’s Day 2023 Slogan:

International Children's Day Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Children's Day Slogan Reads: Children Carry the Hopes for Our Brighter Tomorrow and the Dreams of Our Happy Future. Wishing a Very Enjoyable Day for the Children All Over the World. Happy International Children’s Day.

