Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 is celebrated on March 14, Monday. It is a popular Tamil festival observed by married Hindu women for the welfare of their husbands. They pray to Goddess Gowri to grant long life to their husband and also bless the family with divine blessings, happiness and prosperity. Apart from observing Karadaiyan Nombu vratham (fasting), ladies also send each other lovely festival greetings and messages. Here's a collection of Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 greetings, Karadaiyan Nombu images, Karadaiyan Nombu wishes, Karadaiyan Nombu HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and more to celebrate the auspicious day. Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 Greetings & HD Images: Joyous Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status And SMS To Mark The Auspicious Tamil Festival.

Karadaiyan Nombu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Butter and Rice Made Out of Kaar Arisi Bring You Joy. May You Live Happily With Your Husband for Long. Happy Karadaiyan Nombu

Happy Karadaiyan Nombu Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Karadaiyan Nombu to You and Your Family

Karadaiyan Nombu Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray for the Longevity of Your Life. May Devi Bless You. Happy Karadaiyan Nombu

Happy Karadaiyan Nombu Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Karadaiyan Nombu From Ours to Yours

Happy Karadaiyan Nombu HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Day Brings in Joy and Happiness. Happy Karadaiyan Nombu

