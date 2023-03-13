Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2023.The festival is celebrated by married women for the well-being of their husbands with much zeal and enthusiasm in the Tamil community. This year, Karadaiyan Nombu will be celebrated on March 14, Tuesday. It is also known as Savitri Nombu Vratham, as the festival commemorates the tale of Savitri and Satyavan, as told in the epic Mahabharata. As we prepare to celebrate Karadaiyan Nombu 2023, here’s a list of Karadaiyan Nombu images, Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 greetings, Karadaiyan Nombu HD wallpapers, Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 wishes, Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 messages for WhatsApp and Facebook. Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 Date and Timing in Tamil: Know Significance and Sathyavan Savithri Story of Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham.

Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 Wishes

Karadaiyan Nombu HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 Messages

Happy Karadaiyan Nombu HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 Wallpapers

Happy Karadaiyan Nombu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 Images

Karadaiyan Nombu Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 Greetings

Karadaiyan Nombu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)