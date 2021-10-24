Karwa Chauth 2021 will be celebrated on October 24. It is the day on which women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the long life for their husbands. It celebrated on the fourth day after Sharad Purnima. We bring you Happy Karwa Chauth messages, wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones on the day.

