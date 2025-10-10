Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared a public holiday for women employees across the state on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2025 on October 10. The announcement applies to women working in government and non-government offices, as well as educational institutions, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The decision aims to allow women to celebrate the traditional festival with their families and observe the fast comfortably. Karwa Chauth 2025 Wishes for Wife and Husband: Send Romantic Messages, Happy Karva Chauth Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Express Your Love.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Holiday in Uttarakhand

Dehradun | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared a public holiday for women employees working in government, non-government offices, and educational institutions in the state on the occassion of Karva Chauth: CMO — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)