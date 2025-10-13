A shocking incident occurred during Karwa Chauth celebrations on October 10, when a woman collapsed and died of a heart attack while wishing for her husband’s long life. A disturbing video circulating on social media shows people dancing during the festivities when the woman suddenly falls to the ground, prompting panic among attendees in Karnal, Haryana. Despite immediate efforts to help her, she could not be revived. Reports have emerged confirming the cause of death as a heart attack. Sudden Death in Agar Malwa: Man Suffers Heart Attack, Dies at Workplace As Employer Keeps Using Mobile Phone in Madhya Pradesh, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Karnal Woman Dies of Heart Attack During Karwa Chauth (Viewer Discretion Required)

Woman Collapses and Dies During Karwa Chauth Festivities in Karnal

पंजाब के करनाल से हैरान करने वाला वीडियो सामने आया..🥹💔 जहां पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना करते-करते एक पत्नी की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हो गई..!! मौत तब आई जब सभी करवा चौथ सेलिब्रेशन के दौरान डांस कर रहे थे..!! pic.twitter.com/CdBKYPyRJ4 — 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘁 (@MaheshKumawat_) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of ABP News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)