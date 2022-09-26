The nine-day celebration of Sharad Navratri that has begun on September 26, Monday, involves various customs that take place across the country. One such important event is the Lav Kush Ramlila that is organised under the ramparts of Delhi's Red Fort. The famous Leela is the re-enactment of Lord Rama's life journey that is arranged to educate the younger generation about the Indian culture and its rich history. So, if you want to witness the performance of artists for the enactment of the great epic story, get live telecast details of Lord Rama's Leela staged by Lav Kush Ramlila Committee. Click here to watch Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 1 live streaming online that starts on September 26. Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 2 Live Streaming Online: Watch Ramlila This Navratri on Doordarshan YouTube and DD Retro TV Channel on This Date and Time

Watch Full Dress Rehearsals Ahead of Lav Kush Ramlila 2022:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)