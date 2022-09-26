The celebrations of Navratri 2022 have started in full swing on September 26, Monday, as devotees prepare to dive in to the festive colours of the nine-night celebration that ends at Dussehra. Amidst the other important Navratri occasions, Ayodhya ki Ramleela is a popular custom that involves performing Lord Rama's journey and adventures according the epic story of Ramayana. So, if you want to watch the Ramlila this Navratri, scroll down to get Ayodhya ki Ramleela Day 2 live streaming video. The second-day observance of Ayodhya ki Ramleela will take place on first day of Navratri, that is, September 26, from 7 PM onwards. You can catch the live telecast on Doordarshan YouTube channel and DD Retro TV Channel. Below, get details about Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 2 live streaming online. Lav Kush Ramlila 2022: Bollywood Celebrities Perform Full Dress Rehearsals For World's Biggest Ramlila Set to Begin on September 26

Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 2 Live Streaming Online

Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 2 Live Streaming on Doordarshan YouTube Channel

