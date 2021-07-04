Watch Live Streaming of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks over the Manhattan skyline. See the Live stream of Macy’s 45th celebration Sunday on July 4, 2021, at approximately 9:45pm ET from New York.

Macy’s July Fourth 2021 Fireworks LIVE Stream View from Jersey City:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)