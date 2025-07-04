Fireworks are typically the best tradition to view in person on Fourth of July to celebrate the US Independence Day. Lying on a blanket in the middle of a grassy park—it’s a perfect setting to enjoy the 4th of July fireworks display. However, it may not be possible for everyone to visit the in-person events across America. Fourth of July fireworks are extremely popular, and Macy’s fireworks over the Hudson River have been iconic over the years. So, will you be able to watch the Macy’s fireworks display online? Fourth of July 2025, on July 4, showcases Macy’s Fourth of July 2025 fireworks online, allowing viewers to enjoy the breathtaking display from the comfort of their homes. NBC will live stream the event at 08:00 PM Eastern Time (5:30 AM IST, July 5). Whether you are at home or on the go, you can catch the dazzling 4th of July fireworks display, guest appearances, live appearances and incredible moments of the USA’s most popular fireworks spectacular. Fourth of July 2025 Holiday: Your Ultimate Guide to the 4th of July Events To Celebrate Independence Day in USA.

Watch Fourth of July Fireworks 2025 Live Streaming Online:

