List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 9, 2021:

1. Labh Pancham 2021

2. Pandav Panchami 2021

3. Chhath Puja (Pratihar Sashthi/Surya Sashthi) -Lohanda and Kharna

4. World Freedom Day

5. Legal Services Day

6. National Scrapple Day

7. Go to an Art Museum Day

8. Carl Sagan Day

9. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

10. Microtia Awareness Day

11. Chaos Never Dies Day

