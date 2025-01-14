Happy Pongal 2025! Iniya Pongal Valthukkal! Pongal is an auspicious and significant harvest festival. It is mainly celebrated by the Tamil Hindus in Tamil Nadu and across the globe. Pongal 2025, also called Thai Pongal, is being celebrated from January 13 to 16. Pongal is a four-day festival, and the first day is called Bhogi Pandigai. The second day of the festival, Thai Pongal, is the most important day of the festival. On this day, the sun god is worshipped, and various rituals and traditions are performed. The third day, also called Mattu Pongal, is dedicated to worshipping and celebrating farm animals like cows and bulls. The last day, Kaanum Pongal, is dedicated to family gatherings. To celebrate the festival, share Pongal 2025 wishes in Tamil and "Iniya Pongal Valthukkal" meaning "Happy Pongal" greetings. You will find Iniya Pongal Valthukkal in Tamil text, Pongal wishes in Tamil, Happy Pongal greetings in Tamil, and WhatsApp status messages. Pongal 2025 Greetings and Messages: Netizens Share Wishes, Wallpapers, HD Images and Quotes to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Pongal Wishes in Tamil

Pongal Wishes in Tamil (File Image)

Pongal Wishes

Pongal Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pongal Wishes in Tamil

Pongal Wishes in Tamil (File Image)

Pongal Greetings

Pongal Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pongal Messages

Pongal Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pongal Images

Pongal Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pongal Wallpapers

Pongal Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Pongal 2025 Messages, Quotes, Greetings And Wishes To Celebrate The Harvest Festival

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)