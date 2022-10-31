Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, born on 31 October 1875 in Nadiad, was India's first deputy prime minister who ensured the peaceful integration of the princely states into the Indian Union. Indians will mark the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man of India' as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022 or National Unity Day 2022 on Monday, 31 October. The regional public holiday was also observed by online users who shared Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2022 greetings, images, messages and quotes to respect Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022 Wishes & National Unity Day Messages: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Quotes, WhatsApp Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Send on His Birth Anniversary.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2022 Tweets

#SardarVallabhbhaiPatel known as the Iron Man of India ,was one of those leaders who are remembered for their selfless service to the nation.Born on 31 October 1875, he not only played a crucial role in India’s freedom struggle but also an instrumental role after the Independence pic.twitter.com/he09EeFGYZ — Er. Aman Verma (@AmanVer94590458) October 31, 2022

Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022 Images

From All Above Evidence of Trustfull Persons It's Very clear that Mridula Sarabhai Played Huge role in Sidelining other Leaders Who were competitor to Nehru This is How Mridula Sarabhai Provoked Gandhi not to consider Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as Prime Minister of India. [16/N] pic.twitter.com/96JL9Et0O6 — 𝗔𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗺𝗶 (@TheRudra1008) October 30, 2022

National Unity Day 2022 Messages

Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his 147th birth anniversary. His contribution to our nation is monumental.#SardarVallabhbhaiPatel #SardarPatel pic.twitter.com/xd4WGOx0Nl — Satyam Patel/સત્યમ પટેલ |.... (@FrustratedKing_) October 30, 2022

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022 Quotes

Work is undoubtedly worship but laughter is life. Anyone who takes life too seriously must prepare himself for a miserable existence. Anyone who greets joys and sorrows with equal facility can really get the best of life. #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel #NationalUnityDay pic.twitter.com/InP4Pha8ZD — Sunil Sharma ACP (@ppssunilsharma) October 30, 2022

National Unity Day 2022 Wishes

Tribute to the creator of modern India and the great freedom fighter Bharat Ratna Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on the birth anniversary of India's unity and integrity.#NationalUnityDay #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel pic.twitter.com/VUzPKPLae1 — 𝐀𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐦𝐢 🇮🇳 (@AaidanSwami) October 31, 2022

