It’s Day 2 of Sharad Navratri 2021 on October 8, Friday. On the second day, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped by devotees, mostly in the northern and western states of India. Devi Brahmacharini represents Mother Goddess Parvati in her phase of asceticism. Vaishno Devi Temple, one of the most visited pilgrimages in India will also be observing this day with utmost zeal and devotion. Those unable to visit Vaishno Devi Temple this Navratri can offer prayers to Mata Vaishno Devi from home online. Here’s the YouTube channel where you can catch Vaishno Devi Aarti live streaming online. Participate in digital aarti and seek blessings from Ambe maa.

Maa Vaishno Devi Aarti Live From Bhawan

