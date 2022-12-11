International UNICEF Day or UNICEF Day for Change is observed on December 11 every year to mark the day when the United Nations established UNICEF on December 11, 1946. UNICEF is an acronym for United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, which was originally a relief fund to help children after World War II. Later, it became a mandate of UNICEF to help vulnerable children all over the world, regardless of the cause. Their motto is “for every child”, and the organization works with more than 190 countries aiming to protect children's rights. The focus of helping children is very broad but includes providing vaccines, supporting child health and nutrition, safe water and sanitation, quality education, skill-building and protection from violence. On UNICEF Day 2022, share these quotes and messages for this day dedicated to protecting children. World Children’s Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Celebrations Around Universal Children’s Day.

International UNICEF Day 2022 Quotes and Messages

UNICEF Day for Change 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Around the World, Children Are Showing Us Their Strength and Leadership, Advocating for a More Sustainable World for All. Let’s Build on Advances and Re-Commit to Putting Children First. For Every Child, Every Right. – UN Secretary-General António Guterres

UNICEF Day for Change 2022 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: Hunger Is Not a Problem. It Is an Obscenity. How Wonderful It Is That Nobody Needs To Wait a Single Moment Before Starting To Improve the World. – Anne Frank

UNICEF Day for Change 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: There’s Enough on This Planet for Everyone’s Needs but Not for Everyone’s Greed. – Mahatma Gandhi

UNICEF Day for Change 2022 Images (File Image)

Quote Reads: If You Can’t Feed a Hundred People, Then Feed Just One. – Mother Teresa

UNICEF Day for Change 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Quote Reads: I Can Testify to What UNICEF Means to Children Because I Was Among Those Who Received Food and Medical Relief Right After World War II. – Audrey Hepburn

