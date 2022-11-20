World Children's Day 2022 will be celebrated on November 20. This annual observance also known as Universal Children’s Day was initiated by the United Nations and commemorates the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on November 20 1959. This annual observance revolves around raising key issues that stand in the way of the healthy growth and well-being of young children across the world. Every year, the celebration of World Children's Day revolves around a dedicated theme and is believed to be a key element in making this world a safer and more accessible place for kids - who are the future of the world. As we prepare to celebrate World Children's Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate World Children's Day, World Children's Day 2022 theme and more. World Children's Day 2022: India Gate, Qutub Minar, North Block, South Block and Parliament Building Illuminate in Blue Light (See Pics).

When is World Children's Day 2022?

World Children's Day 2022 will be celebrated on November 20. This annual celebration has been initiated by the United Nations. It is interesting to note that the first World Children's Day was proclaimed in 1925 at Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare. In various communist and post-communist countries, Children's Day is celebrated on June 1. Additionally, various other countries also celebrate Children's Day on different dates. However, the United Nations has officially declared November 20 to be World Children's Day.

World Children's Day 2022 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Children's Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps initiate conversations more universally. The World Children's Day 2022 Theme is Inclusion, For Every Child.

The celebration of World Children's Day usually involves organizing various events and seminars where people working for the growth in the welfare of children discuss the main challenges on their way and share their achievements and goals accomplished over the year and the path ahead. People also make efforts to ensure the kids in their lives have a fun and happy time and know that they are cherished and loved. We hope that this World Children's Day, you do your bit to raise awareness about how to make the world more liveable for kids. Happy World Children's Day 2022!

