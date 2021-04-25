Eliminate Malaria by 2030! Ministry of Health's Important Update on World Malaria Day

Diagnosis & treatment for #Malaria is available free of cost at all Government health facilities and with ASHAs. Know more here: https://t.co/ZLOtsU9vMm#SwasthaBharat #WorldMalariaDay pic.twitter.com/xhTG7xBKm3 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)