In a statewide inspection drive, the Telangana Food Safety Task Force, along with food inspectors, checked 55 pizza outlets across the GHMC limits and districts, including 18 Pizza Hut, 16 Domino’s and 21 local eateries. Officials found violations in 24 outlets, 8 Pizza Hut, 10 Domino’s and 6 local pizzerias. Lapses ranged from expired or missing licenses and absence of medical fitness certificates for staff to unhygienic kitchens, poor segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, inadequate cleaning, pest control failures and lack of equipment calibration. "Action taken: Unsafe food materials discarded on the spot. Samples lifted, Instructions issued to Food Business Operators (FBOs) to immediately rectify violations," Commissioner of Food Safety wrote on X. Fake Paneer Used in Pizza, Burger? McDonald’s and Domino’s Refute Allegations After Influencer Apple Tiwari’s Iodine Tincture Test Video Sparks Concerns.

Telangana Food Safety Department Flags Lapses at Popular Pizza Chains

Food Safety# Department, Telangana: A statewide inspection drive was conducted by the Food Safety Task Force, Gazetted Food Inspectors (GFIs), and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) covering both the GHMC area and all districts of Telangana. As part of this exercise, a total of 55 pizza… pic.twitter.com/tPcecHvTTj — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

