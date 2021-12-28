Mandus are dumplings in Korean Cuisine. These delicious and versatile dumplings are very easy to make at home. Mandu is believed to have been first brought to Korea by Yuan Mongolians in the 14th century during the reign of the Goryeo dynasty. It is basically a general term for Korean dumplings that consist of a savory filling wrapped in thin wrappers. This dish is a must-have during Lunar New Year and is considered a symbol of good luck for the upcoming year. There are many different types of Mandu depending upon the variation in the fillings. Gogi Mandu, when meat is the main ingredient in the filling, Yachae mandu, with vegetables' filling, Saewu mandu with shrimp filling, Kimchi Mandu in which the addition of kimchi gives it a spicier taste compared to other Mandu. K-Pop Diet: Will This Whole Food-Based Korean Diet Lead to Weight Loss?

Mandu consists of calories that come from carbs and proteins. Mandu can be managed into a healthy diet as long as calories are controlled and macronutrients are properly balanced. Now let's see how you can prepare these tasty little dumplings at home:

1. Gogi Mandu Or Chicken Dumplings Recipe

Whisk together honey, red chilly paste, lime juice, sesame oil, garlic paste, and soy sauce for the sauce in a bowl. Serve the mixture with the chicken dumplings.

2. Korean Kimchi Mandu Recipe

One of the main dumpling fillings in this Mandu is Napa Cabbage and is also packed with minced pork and tofu. It can be fried for crunchy texture or steamed for a healthier taste.

3. Yachae Mandu Or Vegetable Dumplings

Try this recipe of vegetable Mandu on a Lazy spring Saturday with Chinese Chives, Leafy greens, and cabbage in the filling. If you have extra dumpling wrappers, cut them into slices and use them to make noodle soup.

Furthermore, you can even store the Mandu in a freezer bag for days. Frozen mandu don’t need to be thawed before being cooked, just cook a little longer. Enjoy your meal!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2021 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).