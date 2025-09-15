Food delivery app Swiggy is all set to launch Toing, a standalone app for affordable food options. According to a report in Money Control, Swiggy's Toing will first go live in Maharashtra's Pune. Notably, Toing will be a separate food delivery app which will cater to the price-conscious consumers. It is also learnt that the app will tap demand from students, young professionals and will be an extension of Swiggy's INR 99 store. It is worth noting that Toing will be the seventh app from the house of Swiggy. With Toing, the food delivery company is aiming to target college-going students and freshers who have recently joined the workforce and have a lower disposable income but still wish to order and eat. Swiggy Platform Fee Hike: After Zomato, Swiggy Hikes Platform Fee for 3rd Time in 3 Weeks; Here’s the New Rate.

Swiggy to Launch New Food Delivery App 'Toing' for Price-Conscious Customers

🚨 Exclusive: Swiggy to launch Toing, a standalone app for affordable food options Break with @Goenka_Tushar1 — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) September 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Money Control), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)