Ultra-processed food (UPF) could be behind the insomnia experienced by one-third of adults, according to a new study. According to a study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (JAND), the researchers from Sorbonne Paris Nord University found that those who reported chronic insomnia, on average, consumed a higher proportion of UPFs after analysing health and sleep surveys filled out by 38,570 participants. This effect could be due to the lack of healthy, sleep-promoting chemicals in UPFs, the researchers posit.

Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Insomnia

