The 70th edition of Miss World, the oldest-running international beauty pageant, Miss World 2021, is in its final stage. Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor at the end of the event. As one would know, the Miss World 2021 Final was postponed due to rising coronavirus cases (COVID-19). It was initially scheduled to take place on December 16, 2021, but was pushed to March 16, 2022. Nevertheless, the stage is set for the 40 semi-finalists, including Manasa Varanasi of India, to shine bright and bag the prestigious title. The big question is how to watch Miss World 2021 final in India time? This followed by bigger questions like Miss World live streaming, Miss World 2021 final live telecast, and so on. Well, you should find it all here.

Miss World 2021 Final Date and Time: March 16, 2022 at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST / 5.30 am IST

Miss World 2021 Final Venue: Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Meet Miss World 2021 Semi-Finalists at The Official Website.

Get Miss World 2021 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

