Miss India Universe 2022 Divita Rai, one of the favourites, moved to the Miss Universe Top 16. She was joined in by the likes Miss Spain Alicia Faubel, Miss Laos Payengxa Lor, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez. You can check the full list below. The semi-finalists will next showcase their style and confidence in the evening gown.

Miss Universe 2022 Top 16 List With Semi-Finalists’ Name and Country

  1. Miss Australia Monique Riley

  2. Miss Canada Amelia Tu

  3. Miss Colombia María Fernanda Aristizábal

  4. Miss Curacao Tya Jané Ramey

  5. Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez

  6. Miss Haiti Mideline Phelizor

  7. Miss India Divita Rai

  8. Miss Laos Payengxa Lor

  9. Miss Peru Alessia Rovegno

  10. Miss Portugal Telma Madeira

  11. Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino

  12. Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri

  13. Miss Spain Alicia Faubel

  14. Miss Trinidad and Tobago

  15. Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel

  16. Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel

Watch Video of Top 16 Semi-Finalists of Miss Universe 2022:

