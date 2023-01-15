Miss India Universe 2022 Divita Rai, one of the favourites, moved to the Miss Universe Top 16. She was joined in by the likes Miss Spain Alicia Faubel, Miss Laos Payengxa Lor, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez. You can check the full list below. The semi-finalists will next showcase their style and confidence in the evening gown.

Miss Universe 2022 Top 16 List With Semi-Finalists’ Name and Country

Miss Australia Monique Riley Miss Canada Amelia Tu Miss Colombia María Fernanda Aristizábal Miss Curacao Tya Jané Ramey Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez Miss Haiti Mideline Phelizor Miss India Divita Rai Miss Laos Payengxa Lor Miss Peru Alessia Rovegno Miss Portugal Telma Madeira Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri Miss Spain Alicia Faubel Miss Trinidad and Tobago Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel

Miss Universe 2022 Top 16 List

TOP 16 QUEENS! Here are the 71st Miss Universe delegates included in the Top 16: #MissUniverse2022 Miss Puerto Rico Miss Haiti Miss Australia Miss Dominican Republic Miss Laos Miss South Africa Miss Portugal Miss Canada pic.twitter.com/ztk42b5c0U — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) January 15, 2023

Watch Video of Top 16 Semi-Finalists of Miss Universe 2022:

TOP 16 FEELS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CVkiaZr4Pb — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

