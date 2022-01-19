Actress Tillotama Shome's latest Instagram post is super inspiring as she refuses to follow the set beauty standards. In the pic shared, she could be seen flaunting her underarm hair. The caption on her tee also reads unapologetic. You go, girl!

Tillotama Shome Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tillotama Shome (@tillotamashome)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)