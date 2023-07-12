Sharvari Wagh is currently on vacation in Jodhpur. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures from the holiday. The Bollywood actor is seen in a sleeveless white buttoned crop top and denim. She styled the look with black shades and white sneakers. "Trans’forted back to Jodhpur [sic]," Sharvari wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. The Bollywood actor looks absolutely beautiful and radiant in her latest photos. Sharvari Wagh's Denim Outfit is the Perfect Inspiration For Your Summer Wardrobe, Check Pictures of the Bunty And Babli 2 Actor.

Check Sharvari Wagh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

