Sharvari Wagh is giving major summer style goals with her latest fit. The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share some of her quirky pictures wearing a denim corset top and denim shorts. The strapless top gives a chic edge to her style game, and the actress looks utterly adorable in her stylish fit. She accessorised the look with her over-the-body black mini bag and a baseball cap. Bunty Aur Babli 2 Star Sharvari Wagh Reveals the Story Behind Filmy Wall at Her Home.

Check Sharvari Wagh's Summer Style Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)