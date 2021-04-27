A picture of a 71-Year-Old man remarrying a widow woman after being a widower for 5 years goes viral. The picture shared by his daughter is garnering a lot of social media attention as netizens flood Twitter with love and congratulatory messages.

71-Year-Old Man Remarries After Being a Widower for 5 Years:

This is my 71 year old father, remarrying after being a widow for 5 years, to another widow. I have always wanted him to remarry because no one deserves to be lonely pic.twitter.com/fwCXUyeVHj — Aditi (@Aditi_RR) April 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)