AI image of Lord Ram is going viral on social media. The images has been shared by twitter user Arun Yadav. The AI image shows how Lord Ram might have looked at age 21. While one image shows a normal picture of Lord Ram, in another image he can be seen smiling. The images have gone viral on social media with many users impressed with the image and sharing this on Twitter. Pope Francis Got Better Drip Than Us All? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Pic of Pope in White Puffer Jacket.

AI Image of Lord Ram

वाल्मीकि रामायण, रामचरितमानस सहित तमाम ग्रंथों में दिये विवरणों के अनुसार भगवान श्री रामचंद्र जी की AI साफ्टवेयर में डाल कर निकाली गई जनरेटेड फोटो। जब वो 21 वर्ष के थे, श्रीराम ऐसे दिखते थे।। pic.twitter.com/jOQnLLjQQM — Arun Yadav🇮🇳 (@beingarun28) April 11, 2023

AI generated image of Prabhu Shri Ram, when he was 21-year-old.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🥺🥺🥺🥺 #JaiShreeRam pic.twitter.com/zKkhZRK6lq — Ms.पॉजिटिविटी 🇮🇳 (@No__negativtyxd) April 11, 2023

Image of Lord Ram At Young Age

Found an AI generated childhood pic of Shri Ram..Pure bliss🙏 pic.twitter.com/6rVLdFPY47 — Narayana (@Narayan68980487) April 3, 2023

