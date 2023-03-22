32-year-old Alex Roca has set a record by finishing the Barcelona Marathon in 5 hours, 50 minutes, and 51 seconds. Roca is a runner for the Spanish Athletics Federation, who uses sign language to communicate and is suffering from 76 per cent cerebral palsy. The Good News Correspondent recently shared the inspiring video of the latter on Twitter. “INCREDIBLE MARATHON MOMENT. Alex Roca is a marathoner who has cerebral palsy. He writes: "I MADE HISTORY! 1st person in the WORLD with a 76% disability who has managed to finish a MARATHON: 42, 195 km. This has been possible thanks to ALL my team”, the caption read. Cerebral Palsy Kid Skateboards For The First Time, Mom Reveals How She Fulfilled His Dream After Little Boy Becomes Internet Sensation!

Alex Roca Completes Barcelona Marathon:

