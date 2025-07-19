TMZ has released footage allegedly showing Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot kissing during a Coldplay concert, intensifying speculation about their relationship. The clip, which has since gone viral, captures the two in a seemingly intimate moment, reportedly caught on the venue’s kiss cam. The video has sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning the nature of their relationship. Neither Byron nor Cabot has publicly commented on the viral moment so far. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Deletes His Official LinkedIn Account After Kiss Cam Video Scandal at Coldplay With Colleague Kristin Cabot!

Viral Video Allegedly Shows Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Kissing

TMZ releases footage of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot allegedly kissing at Coldplay’s concert. https://t.co/6QU4SRNLoF — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 18, 2025

