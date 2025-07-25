Kristin Cabot, Chief People Officer at tech firm Astronomer, has resigned following the viral fallout from a Coldplay concert incident involving CEO Andy Byron. Her exit comes just days after Byron also stepped down. The two were caught on a stadium kiss cam near Boston, appearing intimate in the crowd before quickly turning away as the jumbotron focused on them. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, reacting live on stage, quipped, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” The moment sparked widespread online backlash and speculation, especially since both Cabot and Byron were reportedly married to other people at the time. A spokesperson confirmed Cabot’s resignation to BBC, marking a dramatic leadership shakeup at the New York-based data orchestration company. Is Kristin Cabot’s Husband Privateer Rum CEO? Ex Kenneth C Thornby and Andrew Cabot Hit Headlines Amid Astronomer CEO and HR Chief’s Alleged Affair Scandal at Coldplay Concert.

‘Kiss Cam Scandal’ Fallout

Kristin Cabot has resigned as Astronomer’s HR Chief following the infamous Coldplay concert incident. The at-the-time CEO, Andy Byron, also resigned from his role less than a week ago. pic.twitter.com/KeEoM7sMcO — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 24, 2025

