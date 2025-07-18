A kiss scam video scandal led the CEO of Astronomer to delete his official LinkedIn account. The internet can’t get enough of the viral moment from a Coldplay concert in Boston, which seemingly caught the CEO, Andy Byron, being cosy with his colleague and HR head, Kristin Cabot, who is not his wife. The moment the duo realised they were on screen, they ducked out of the camera view, prompting Chris Martin to say, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” As the video went viral on social media, people began posting comments on Byron’s LinkedIn posts. He initially responded with disabling comments on the posts. But now, it appears that he may have disabled his account. Accessing his LinkedIn page now displays a message that reads, “This page doesn’t exist. Please check your URL or return to LinkedIn home.” While it is not confirmed, he has likely deleted his official LinkedIn account. More details on the matter are awaited. Andy Byron Net Worth: What is Astronomer CEO Company Valuation?

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Deletes His Official LinkedIn Account

Screenshot of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Official LinkedIn Account (Photo Credits: LinkedIn)

